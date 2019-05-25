BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $66,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 13,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,199,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $277,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.91 and a beta of 1.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.