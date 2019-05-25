BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9-13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.36 billion.BJs Wholesale Club also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.42-1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ opened at $26.66 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Glynn sold 68,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,859,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cvc European Equity V. Ltd sold 9,775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $240,269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,240,551 shares of company stock worth $253,069,037. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/bjs-wholesale-club-bj-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.