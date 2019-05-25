BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,133 Shares of Interface, Inc. (TILE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 288.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Interface were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Interface stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

