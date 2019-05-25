Boston Family Office LLC Has $757,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,752,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teradyne by 2,983.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,334,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,258,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 3,764.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,106,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 1,078,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 808,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,482,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 40,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,932,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,066.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $494,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,648. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

