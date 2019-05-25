Box Inc (BOX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 58,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 15.8% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,764,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 657,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,616,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.50. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.16 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 393.84% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $292,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,114,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,761,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,981,350. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

