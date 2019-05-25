Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,626 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,825,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after buying an additional 1,394,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22,510.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,388,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 1,382,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

MO opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

