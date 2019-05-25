Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Hasbro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $98.32 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $109.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.96 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $32,539,730.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,111 shares in the company, valued at $38,467,633.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,256 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

