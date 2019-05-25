Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $39,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1,845.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,218 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,862 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $434,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,327 shares in the company, valued at $38,211,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,221 shares of company stock worth $1,638,344. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $719.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.30.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

