BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 159,166 Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 159,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,880 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 0.87. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. CIBC cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

