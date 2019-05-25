Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (LNN) to Post $0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.25. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Lindsay had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. 77,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $833.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

