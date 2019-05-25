Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (MTB) to Post $3.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings of $3.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $15.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $15.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

In related news, insider Brian E. Hickey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $674,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,036.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $278,509.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,435.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,658. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $164.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

