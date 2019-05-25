Brokerages Set Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $398.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.01. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 671.48% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,532,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,051,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 238,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 238,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 503.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 166,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

