Bsr Reit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$34.71 million for the quarter.

