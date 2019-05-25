BT Group plc (BT) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 4,302.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BT Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in BT Group by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BT Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in BT Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BT opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.59. BT Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BT Group Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

