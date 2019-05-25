CAE (CAE) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.06.

CAE stock opened at C$33.85 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

