Cairn Energy (CNE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNE. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 271 ($3.54) to GBX 268 ($3.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 157 ($2.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.92 ($2.98).

CNE opened at GBX 167.90 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The stock has a market cap of $974.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 270.40 ($3.53).

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith acquired 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.80 ($2,347.84).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

