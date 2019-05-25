California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.33 Million Position in Chemed Co. (CHE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $43,898,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 489.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,861,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Chemed by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.75, for a total value of $1,148,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,361,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.67, for a total value of $1,990,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,846,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,533 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Shares of CHE opened at $332.82 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $260.03 and a 52 week high of $341.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). Chemed had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

