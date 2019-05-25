Callon Petroleum (CPE) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,369,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $5,192,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 460,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $3,409,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,956,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 65,510 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

