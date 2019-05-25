Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $157,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

