Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 149,602 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 149,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB opened at $40.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

