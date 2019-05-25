Carl Data Solutions Inc (CNSX:CRL)’s share price dropped 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08. Approximately 46,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/carl-data-solutions-crl-shares-down-11-8.html.

About Carl Data Solutions (CNSX:CRL)

Carl Data Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer of big-data-as-a-service-based solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Data Services, Data Hosting, and Digital Currency Verification. The company offers data collection, storage, and analytics solutions for data-centric companies.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Data Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Data Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.