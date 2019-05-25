Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,788,000 after purchasing an additional 414,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,417,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,026,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,226,000 after purchasing an additional 460,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,287,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.03 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.24, for a total value of $98,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 426,430 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $83,307,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,919,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,946 shares of company stock valued at $128,029,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.93. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $80.09 and a 1-year high of $232.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

