Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE CTT opened at $9.74 on Friday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $478.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald S. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Davis purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,073.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

