Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celldex reported encouraging first-quarter results wherein earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates. Following the discontinuation of glembatumumab vedotin studies in 2018, Celldex is focused on developing its anti-cancer pipeline candidates including CDX-301, which is being developed for the lucrative lung cancer market. Celldex’s collaboration with Bristol-Myers is encouraging as it lent solid support as well as expertise. Meanwhile, the Kolltan acquisition added some interesting candidates to the company’s pipeline. However, the failure of glembatumumab vedotin was a major setback. With no approved products, further pipeline setbacks will severely impact Celldex. The company depends entirely on licensing agreements, contracts and grants for revenues. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 729.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 92,792 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,741,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 348,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162,301 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

