Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 369.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 110.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

