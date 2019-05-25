Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 2,587,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,447,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $20.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

