Centurylink Inc (CTL) CEO Purchases $491,500.00 in Stock

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,240,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,849,209.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTL. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Centurylink Inc (CTL) CEO Purchases $491,500.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/centurylink-inc-ctl-ceo-purchases-491500-00-in-stock.html.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.