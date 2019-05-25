Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 7,743 Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (PXSG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXSG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $41.05.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Growth Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Small Cap Growth Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a 10-factor style isolation process to objectively segregate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

