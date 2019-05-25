Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 94.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Centene by 110.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Argus lowered shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

