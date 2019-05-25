Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 568,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1,771.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 515,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 487,571 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 371,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

PWV opened at $35.62 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $38.60.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

