Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,689,299.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,628.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,185,503. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $338.78 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $351.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

