Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3,942.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,048,692.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $191,010.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 944,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,146,209 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $59.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

