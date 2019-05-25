Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $11,322,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 944,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,146,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,783. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/charles-schwab-co-schw-shares-bought-by-regal-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.