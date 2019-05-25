Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

Shares of FANG opened at $104.11 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hollis bought 5,313 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,058 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

