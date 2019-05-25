Chemed Co. (CHE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $332.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Chemed has a 52 week low of $260.03 and a 52 week high of $341.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.28 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $211,132.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,688.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $1,617,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,168,256.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Chemed by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Chemed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.