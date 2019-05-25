Chevron (CVX) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 2.50

Headlines about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a news sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Chevron’s analysis:

CVX stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,211. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

