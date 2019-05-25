CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in CDW (CDW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $117,816,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 514,231 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $43,686,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 768,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,296,000 after acquiring an additional 346,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 252,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $103.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 77.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $344,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,052 shares in the company, valued at $62,183,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $133,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,548. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

