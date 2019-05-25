Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,750 shares of company stock worth $5,390,313. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

