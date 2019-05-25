Citi Trends (CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $205.03 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 2.78%. Citi Trends updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Citi Trends stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $38,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,635.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

