Citigroup Raises Kura Oncology (KURA) Price Target to $25.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ KURA traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 244,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,471. The company has a market cap of $654.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.79. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 111.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,455,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

