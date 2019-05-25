Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,934,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in BlackRock by 5,049.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,080 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in BlackRock by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 582,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,623 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $435.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $557.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $15,055,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.38.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

