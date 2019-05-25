CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.83. CNB Financial has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.38 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNB Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of CNB Financial worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCNE shares. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

