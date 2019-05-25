Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $15.86 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 138.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/colony-credit-real-estate-inc-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-15-clnc.html.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.