Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 49.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 127,407 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $715,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward S. George sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $592,219.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,599.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,630. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $654.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

