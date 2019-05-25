Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

CMCSA opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $43,596.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,480. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

