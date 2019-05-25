Comerica Bank Has $2.29 Million Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after acquiring an additional 634,401 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $249.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $252.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $1.00. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.20.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $123,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,743.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $201,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,448 shares of company stock worth $584,465. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/comerica-bank-has-2-29-million-stake-in-everest-re-group-ltd-re.html.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.