Commerce Bank Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,166,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

