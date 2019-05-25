Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $699,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $2,349,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,788,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry Sommer sold 31,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,712,901.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,436,895 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

