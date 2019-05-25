Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $758,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hologic were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hologic by 3,960.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,222,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,192,649 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $818.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $200,985.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,378 shares of company stock worth $1,105,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

