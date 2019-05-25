ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Stake Lifted by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 140,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,424,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 991,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,591. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $784.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.17 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

CNOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $114,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 680,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,729.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $32,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,034.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,823 shares of company stock valued at $215,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

